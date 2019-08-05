Camila Cabello Is Ready To Go To War With Body Shamers

Trolls should have never tried her. The songstress was celebrating the two-year anniversary of her smash single “Havana” when she had to clap back. Camila Cabello slammed body shamers on Instagram and it was glorious. It’s horrible that in 2019–women still have to get people together for making lewd and disgusting comments about the bodies. However, we’re happy that Camila has no qualms about speaking out.

It looks like Camila was trying to live her best life, celebrate her success and enjoy some quality time with her new bae, Shawn Mendes. However, the moment she logged onto social media she was bombarded with awful messages about her body. She jumped on Instagram to get vulnerable saying.

I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being Havana’s 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people body shaming me. Honestly first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach! But then I was like… of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of fucking rock, or all muscle, for that matter, but the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking a perfection that’s not real.”

Camila went on to talk about how these things aren’t just hurtful to her, but they are particularly damaging to young girls. She explained,

I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They’re constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality, and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT’S the norm. ?!!! It isn’t. It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into bullshit today!

Ugh, being a woman in this world is hard enough, can we legit never do this ever again.