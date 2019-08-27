We’re Still Trying To Recover From Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes’ Sultry VMAs ‘Señorita’ Performance

We’re still over here fanning ourselves because that was sexy as hell. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ VMA “Señorita” performance was so spicy that we will never get over it. So we know that ever since they dropped the video for this song–these two have been wrapped up in a summer romance of epic proportions.

The pair have been spotted engaging in some hella sultry PDA everywhere from Los Angles to Montreal. Also–though they haven’t exactly verbally told the public about their romance–Camila’s “I Love You” Instagram declaration told us everything that we needed to know. But back to this performance that we just witnessed.

For the first time ever together on the VMA stage–the singers delivered a stunning rendition of “Señorita” and their chemistry was literally sizzling. Clearly, everything that went down when they first rehearsed for the music video has come to fruition here. If you remember in that behind-the-scenes video–we basically wanted Shawn and Camilla fall in love.

They were smiling, laughing, acting super playful and basically just fulfilling our fairytale hopes and dreams. Still–that all pales in comparison to what just want down at the MTV VMAs.

Watch the sizzling performance for yourself.

This year–the couple was nominated for 13 MTV VMA awards between them. Camila received five nominations this year, including Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, and Song of Summer. Shawn got six nominations including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, and Song of Summer.

It was cute and whatnot.