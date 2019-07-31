Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes’ Romance Is More Than Just Summer Lovin’

They haven’t kept their romance a secret. In fact, they’ve been super public with their PDA. They even sparked rumors that perhaps it was all a PR stunt. But lucky for us, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes summer fling and dating feelings are the real deal. And in fact, what may have started as a summer fling is actually turning into a deep thing, according to Entertainment Tonight. Apparently the new couple originally didn’t plan on anything more than a fun romance.

The outlet was told by a source close to the duo that they saw this as just a short-term relationship. “Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling,” the source explained. “Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour.” But guess what? While they were catching flights and buses, they also caught some ~feelings~. “Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another.”

Mendes and Cabello got together shortly after the “Havana” singer called things off with relationship coach Matthew Hussey in June. A source told The Sun that “Camila’s relationship with Matthew had run its course, and they decided to break up about a fortnight ago. It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their own way.”

A source told E! that it seems like these two are all in because they are. Aw! “It already feels to them like they’ve been together for a lot longer than they have,” the source said. “They’ve known each other and been a part of each other’s lives for a while so it’s all very natural and moving quickly.”