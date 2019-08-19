Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Are Definitely A Thing—But Let’s Start At The Beginning

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s start at the very beginning—a very good place to start. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ relationship timeline proves that the best romances start with friendships. Mendes and Cabello’s romantic relationship is in full swing right now, so we need to go back to where it all began.

Because Cabello’s Instagram post saying she loves Mendes, is making us believe in love again. (It’s also breaking hearts around the world because both Cabello and Mendes are taken.) Some are convinced the couple’s PDA and romance is all a publicity stunt for their collaboration, “Señorita.” Mendes and Cabello released a super-steamy music video for their hit song, and they also released some even cooler BTS footage. And their chemistry on-screen and IRL is completely undeniable. As are the numerous hookups they’ve had in various locations throughout the summer—the ocean, coffee shops, sidewalks, you name it!

2019 has definitely been a PDA packed summer for these two. Twitter has been aflutter with updates on their public make-out sessions and cute appearances in LA and NYC. The couple recently celebrated Mendes 21st birthday (hence Cabello’s Instagram post for her BF saying “I love you). So let’s take a look at how it all began because these two artists went from friends to co-workers, to ~lovers~.

September 10, 2014

It begins like all good things in this modern age do—with a Tweet! Ahh social media. Cabello flirts with the “Treat You Better” singer on Twitter, calling him “Shawnyboy.”

June 28, 2015

Mendes takes a page out of Jim Halpert’s prank book. He covered Cabello with food (ice cream sandwiches?) while the “Havana” singer slept on the couch. Good one, Shawn. Good one. But “keep your eyes open!” Cabello cautions Mendes and his co-conspirator in her Insta post.

August 30, 2015

Cabello and Mendes made an appearance at the 2015 VMAs. During an interview, Mendes joked, “She’s a horrible Spanish teacher.” Cabello teased “XXXXXX”

September 19, 2015

The couple appears at the iHeartRadio Music Festival and look like absolute fire on the red carpet.

There was honestly so much cuteness at this one event. Prior to that photo op ^ Mendes jumped in and scared Cabello.

The two sucked the helium out of balloons which led to the most amazing moment between them. Mendes totally sounds like a chipmunk but Cabello jokes that she sounds exactly the same. LOL.

September 21, 2015

Rumors of Cabello and Mendes dating begins to swirl. But the “Mercy” singer denies any kind of romance between him and the Fifth Harmony member. “We can’t do that! I mean, Spanish and Canadian don’t really mix,” he told E News!

November 20, 2015

The music video for Cabello and Mendes’ “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” dropped on this day and the world was never the same. Like, damn. We literally cannot.

November 23, 2015

The dynamic duo appears with James Cordon, who hilariously grills them on whether or not they’ve ever hooked up. But Mendes vehemently denies it, with a splash of humor saying, “Every time I try to make a move, she just swerves me off.” LOL. Can you imagine “swerving” away from Shawn Mendes? We can’t.

December 4, 2015

Mendes and Cabello perform together at the 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball. And naturally, they slay.

They even shared this adorable hug/slightly awkward neck kiss:

June 19, 2016

They win an award at the MuchMusic Video Awards. They held hands as they walked on stage to accept. They also had another hug moment at the awards, with Cabello initiating a celebratory hug. D’aww.

May 20, 2017

The love is strong people! Now, they’re still claiming they’re “just friends” at this point. But um…PLZ look at how gushy this is! Mendes is totally swooning.

December 9, 2018

Not only can Mendes sing and play guitar and look flawless in like every photo ever, he can also braid hair! The internet went truly wild when Cabello shared this photograph of Mendes braiding her tender locks.

Everyone at this moment:

February 11, 2019

Cabello shares a photograph of her with Mendes on her Instagram and confesses that she loves him. Granted, she still technically means “as a friend,” but like OK PLEASE. They knew their time as a real couple was just a few short months away, right? We can feel the tension.

June 20, 2019

A day that will always be remembered. The anthem OF THE YEAR drops and the world is rendered utterly speechless and entirely useless for the rest of the week. Because: “Señorita.”

And Twitter dissects those lyrics in about .2 seconds.

June 24, 2019

Then comes the behind-the-scenes footage from Señorita which is arguably spicier and far more entertaining than the actual music video. Mendes straight up drops Cabello during rehearsal right after she explicitly asked him not to. Whoops!

June 25, 2019

Fans suddenly start to notice that Cabello’s then-boyfriend Matthew Hussey is a little less in the picture. Eagle-eyed fans quickly point out that Hussey also blocked any and all comments about “Señorita.” Fans quickly assume that a breakup is imminent and unfortunately—but also kinda fortunately? eek—they are right.

June 26, 2019

Us Weekly reports that Cabello and Hussey have ended their relationship. Boom. There it is.

June 27, 2019

Cabello stands up for her ex and their relationship, asking fans to stop trolling Hussey. Shares this post on Instagram writing,

To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things. You doing that really hurts me, and it’s so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain. There’s a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn’t at all reflect the values I talk about.

July 4, 2019

The “I Know What You Did Last Summer” singers arrive at Nobu’s Fourth of July party in style. And according to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, the two of them were “sitting with each other, facing each other and look very intimate.” Now, at the time it seemed like just another rumor. But we’ve all seen those ocean makeout photos so…who knows?

July 5, 2019

Cabello attends one of Mendes’ shows and posts some pretty affectionate/flirty Instagram stories, complete with a heart!! Take a look:

July 6, 2019

Mendes casually denies being tied to Mendes romantically. When asked if the two were dating during a live Q&A, Mendes shook his head, “No.”

July 13, 2019

Just a mere week later though, the two are spotted kissing!! They were out in Oakland, CA when the two were caught smooching on camera:

July 28, 2019

The kiss-cam continues, and seemingly follows the two of them around as they kiss state-to-state. The pair was spotted kissing in Tampa.

July 29, 2019

One day later, the epic ocean hook up takes place. Things heated up in Miami, so the two took their love to the water.

July 31, 2019

Reports came out that this relationship was way more than just a summer fling. A source at Entertainment tonight said the two were “committed to working on a relationship.” Oh baby! “Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling,” the source continued. “Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another.”

August 6, 2019

Cabello opened up to Variety about what it’s like to fall in love. “Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment,” she says. We’re guessing she’s talking about “Shawnyboy” but like…not ~officially~ confirmed.

She went on to discuss what it was like teaming up with Mendes once again for that spicy “Señorita” duet. “I’ve known Shawn for such a long time, and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you,” she says. “Somebody who means a lot to you”….like a BF?! Let us know girlfriend!!

August 8, 2019

Mendes celebrated his 21st birthday with his new makeout buddy in New York City. They held hands, went shopping, and (shocker!) shared a little PDA.

August 9, 2019

First comes love you guys!!! So Cabello shared an Instagram post for Mendes on his birthday. While the singer wrote in an aforementioned Instagram post that she loved him, the words have new meaning now that we know for sure the two are together. “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote, along with an adorable polaroid shot of him playing with her hair. Is he braiding it? Just pulling at it? Who knows. Regardless they are cute AF.

But the best thing to come out of all the birthday celebrations? This video:

It’s on people!! And we are here for it.

