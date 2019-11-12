These Photos Of Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Making Out Courtside Are Just Too Much

This summer romance isn’t cooling down in time for November autumn anytime soon, and these Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ NBA kissing photos prove it. When these two cozied up courtside at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors basketball game at LA’s Staples Center last night, they couldn’t quite keep their hands off of each other. Which, as we all know, is typical of Cabello, 22, and Mendes, 21, whenever they’re in the same room together. Only this time, they decided to broadcast their affection—lip macking, cheek smooching, neck nuzzling and all—while at a very public, wealthy, and highly televised event. Their PDA is only evolving, y’all.

These two stray far into PDA territory often, and sometimes it verges on cringy. Whether it’s holding hands on a coffee date (not so cringy), to writing songs about each other (kinda sweet, actually) or making out like fish on Instagram (very cringy), Shawmila have projected their image onto our celebrity couples of 2019 collective consciousness—and they’re not stopping. At this point, photographers and paparazzi seem to drop another Shawmila flick every week. This time’s no different. In fact, we’ve got loads on loads of photos for to check out. For your viewing pleasure (or lack thereof), of course.

However you might feel about their intense PDA, at the very least we can be happy for these two young stars. In a STYLECASTER exclusive, we learned that Camila Cabello was initially afraid to confess her feelings about Shawn in the first place. “I was denying feelings for someone because it was scary,” she said. While she and Shawn have been dating since the fourth of July, they felt pressure to broadcast their relationship and were famously elusive about it when asked. Coming from that, it’s honestly nice to see them so comfortable around each other in public now. Happy for you, Shawmila!