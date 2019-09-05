Camila Cabello Just Opened Up About Being In Love With Shawn Mendes & It’s So Dang Romantic

There is already more news on the Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes front! Just after Shawn implied that Camila doesn’t want them to open up about their relationship, this Camila Cabello love confession about Shawn Mendes popped up today. As if we needed any more proof that these two are happy lovebirds.

Camila appeared in Elle’s latest Women in Music issue. She spent the bulk of her interview talking about love, because we all know what it’s like when you’re in the throes of a new relationship — you literally can’t talk about anything else. Camila didn’t mention Shawn by name, which isn’t surprising because Shawn just revealed that he wants to open up about their relationship more but he can’t, implying that Camila wants to be private. Well, sort of private. The two of them aren’t shy about PDA at all, but they don’t talk openly about being together.

Camila first gushed about the fact that someone (ahem, Shawn) is her first real love. “Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person,” she said. “I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say—I think that’s what makes me emotional.”

The singer went on to explain why she prefers not to share the details of their relationship, and her reasoning makes a lot of sense. “Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me. I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else,” Camila said. “As much as I love my fans and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.”

So, what’s with all the PDA? Camila explained that she doesn’t really care what people see and speculate about. Regardless, she and Shawn are “going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching.”

For Camila, there’s a line between enjoying their lives and getting other people involved. “I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved,” she said. “I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”

That is completely fair, Camila! Do your thing, girl.