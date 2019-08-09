Camila Cabello Just Declared Her Love for Shawn Mendes On Instagram & We’re Euphoric

OMG, it’s happening! We knew it was, but we didn’t know that these two would be going public so soon. Camila Cabello told Shawn Mendes “I Love You” for his birthday on Instagram and we will never be the same. The singers have been hot and heavy since debuting their most recent collab “Señorita” together–but they’ve never said much about their new romance until now.

Since early this summer, fans and the paparazzi have snapped various videos and photos of Camila and Shawn displaying all kinds of PDA. However, because celebs are over us in their business–both of the singers have been really coy about what’s actually happening. The “Havana” songstress opened up recently about her upcoming album and falling in love–but she didn’t exactly say much about her personal life. Camilla told Variety, “Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment.”

When asked about her “friendship” with Shawn, the songstress was super diplomatic saying, “I’ve known Shawn for such a long time, and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.” But now that’s all changed.

In the gushiest B-Day post for Shawn’s 21st birthday Camilla declared, “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

We legit can’t get over it! We hope this magical summer romance continues as the days get chillier because it’s adorable.