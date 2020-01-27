Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello at the Grammys Have Fans Worried They Broke Up

Scroll To See More Images

Usually, Shawnmila shut down any awards show they attend. (Remember the 2019 VMAs?) But the lack of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ Grammys 2020 photos have fans worried after they walked the red carpet without each other. The Canadian heartthrob, 21, was the first to arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, but his girlfriend wasn’t with him. The “Havana” singer, 22, showed up about half an hour after him, and it has some fans concerned.

In terms of fashion, the “Stitches” singer wore a maroon suit, which he accessorized with a chain and open button-up. The “Never Be the Same” songstress, on the other hand, dressed in all black. She wore a dress with a lace black skirt and a beaded bodice. She complemented her ensemble with sleek bangs and black heels.

After the two walked the red carpet without each other, fans took to Twitter to wonder if the two broke up. “so…shawn and camila are supposed to break up now right?” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “waiting for shawn and camila to break up after the grammy’s so their pr is done.” One more user wrote, “I usually don’t give half a shit about them but why didn’t Camila and Shawn walk the red carpet together? Did they break up?”

Of course, there are some fans who have an explanation for Shawn and Camila’s separate appearances. Some argued that the couple almost never walk the red carpet together, aside from at awards show where they both win awards, like at the 2019 MTV VMAs. Others argued that because Camila is performing, she may have walked separately to head into the venue faster to prepare.

Both Shawn and Camila were nominated at the 2020 Grammys for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song “Señorita” from the deluxe edition of the Calvin Klein model’s self-titled 2018 album, Shawn Mendes. The two lost to Lil Nax X and Billy Cyrus for “Old Town Road.” This isn’t the couple’s first nomination though. The “Stitches” singer was nominated for two categories in 2019: Song of the Year for his mental-health-forward track “In My Blood” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Shawn Mendes. His girlfriend, on the other hand, was also nominated for two awards in 2019: Best Pop Solo Performance for “Havana” and Best Pop Vocal Album for her self-titled LP Camila. (Fun fact: Camila and Shawn competed against each other in 2019, but both lost to Ariana Grande’s Sweetener.

Camila and Shawn met in 2014, when he was known more as a Vine star and she was a member of Fifth Harmony. They became close friends after they released their first song together, “I Knew What You Did Last Summer,” in 2015, but it wasn’t until four years later, in 2019, that the two started dating. Since then, the couple have been inseparable, and the former Fifth Harmony member even wrote most of her songs from her 2019 album, Romance, about her now-boyfriend.

“I was denying feelings for someone because it was scary, and that’s the tea,” she told fans at a Los Angeles concert in November. “I get scared of falling in love. I’m not this hopeless romantic who’s like. ‘Everything is fun and awesome.’ That shit is scary. ‘Shameless’ is such a good moment for me because, right now, I’m not afraid. I’m done being afraid. Let’s just go for it. I don’t want to be afraid anymore.”

We’re stoked Shawn made it out of the friendzone, because we’re loving this relationship. Long live, Shawnmila. As for their relationship status, we think Shawnmila is A-OK. (At least we hope.)