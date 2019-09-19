This Pic Of Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Holding Hands Gives Us All The Feels

It looks like Shawmila may finally be relaxing into their relationship, as these Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes coffee date PDA photos seem to prove. After months of mysterious summer fling secrecy, the pair are settling into the finer parts of couplehood—like, strolling for coffee on a warm September day in West Hollywood and holding hands along the way. Now this is the kind of PDA we can get behind; cuties!

These latest photos by HollywoodLife are a far cry from some of the more drastic displays of affection that we’ve witnessed from these two in the past. You know, like that time the 21-year-old Mendes and 22-year-old “Havana” singer, Cabello, decided to lock lips like fish on Instagram for everyone to see. In that video from last week, Mendes and Cabello sarcastically teased fans who had previously commented on the pair’s very public kissing. “So we saw on like Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we’re kissing, and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish,” Mendes began. Cabello chimed in, “Yeah, it really hurt our feelings,” and Mendes continued: “We just want to show you how we really kiss.” And so ensued their lip locking fest. Their post even got the attention of Justin Bieber, who commented “U guys are fucking weird. And I like it.”

It’s nice to see that Shawmila are carrying themselves with none of their earlier dramatics for a change. Instead, as the pair stepped out for coffee at Verve in West Hollywood on September 17, they played it cool by simply locking hands and eyes. Camila made her mark in a longline black floral dress and comfy sandals and her signature long, wavy locks. Meanwhile, Shawn exuded chill in a blue tee, black jeans, and boots. They look so laid back, and we’re so here for it!