Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Responded to Those Grammy Breakup Rumors in the Best way

Shawnmila is A-OK, everyone. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes responded to Grammys 2020 breakup rumors in the best way: subtlety. The “Havana” singer, 22, and the Canadian heartthrob, 21, sparked split rumors on Sunday, Jan. 26, after they walked the red carpet at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards without each other. Shawn was the first to arrive and walked the red carpet solo, while Camila came about half an hour later and brought her dad as her date. (More on that later.)

The separate appearances led some fans to believe that Camila and Shawn had broken up after less than a year of dating. “I usually don’t give half a shit about them but why didn’t Camila and Shawn walk the red carpet together? Did they break up?” one user tweeted.

Turns out, the couple is just fine. The “Never Be the Same” songstress and the “In My Blood” crooner shut down the breakup rumors at a Grammys after-party, where held hands and danced the night away. According to a source for E! News, the two “packed on the PDA” at the bash, where they laughed and held each other close.

As for why they walked the red carpet without each other, many fans explained that Camila wanted the attention focused on her and her dad—not her and Shawn. The reason? The Grammys was a special night for Camila, who dedicated her performance to her father. The former Fifth Harmony member sang her ballad “First Man,” which she wrote as a tribute to her father, who was the “first man who really loved her.”

The performance started with Camila singing about a first date that her dad was worried about, as home videos of her and her father played in the background. The song continued with Camila descending down a set of stairs to her father, who sat in the front row with tears in his eyes. The performance pretty much made the internet weep. Even Gwen Stefani shed several tears.

As for Shawn and Camila, the two are going strong. They may not have been each other’s Grammys dates, but we’re sure they’ll have many more dates in the future.