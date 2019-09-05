Is Camila Cabello ‘Shameless’ About Shawn Mendes? Her Single Says Yes

Camila Cabello is rounding off her summer of romance with two new singles, “Liar” and “Shameless,” out today, September 5. It looks like the latter track has especially caught the attention of listeners, who are wondering what Camila Cabello’s “Shameless” meaning is for Shawn Mendes, her new beau. Hmm. Is there really any surprise there? Cabello’s forthcoming album is titled Romance, after all.

As Cabello explains in a recent press statement, “These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated — I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love.” We are all for it, Camila!

This explanation follows months of rumored romance between the former Fifth Harmony pop star and her longtime friend, Shawn Mendes. After weeks of skirting around the press, Cabello and Mendes were spotted sharing some major PDA, doing little to hide their relationship. Yet the closest we’ve gotten to a full-blown confirmation from the pair came last week, when Mendes cryptically admitted that he was in a relationship after answering questions from fans at a backstage meet-and-greet. Now it looks like Cabello’s forthcoming album, Romance, will just be the next piece of evidence for these two—even if the pair has yet to officially speak out on their status.

As the first single from her new record, “Shameless” is at least filling in the gaps until we can learn more. Fittingly, the track was released alongside a fiery music video. It features Cabello in a confession booth (aka spilling the tea on Mendes), and running away from something (honey, the truth!) down dark city streets. The track opens, “It’s been a secret for the longest time / Don’t run, no, don’t hide / Been running from it for the longest time”—which has definitely gotten fans making a connection to her secrecy about Mendes.

As for Mendes, he took to Instagram himself to share his reaction to Cabello’s song. As if it were the first time he’s heard it—doubtful!—Mendes shared a screenshot of him playing the track with mind-blown and heart emojis.

There he goes, sharing his not-so-subtle support. The ruse is up, Shawmila!