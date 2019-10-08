Aww—Camila Cabello Has Songs About Shawn Mendes On Her New Album

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes haven’t been holding back about their relationship AT ALL lately. Both of them are opening up to the public about it more and more, and Camila just confirmed that there are even songs about Shawn Mendes on Camila Cabello’s album “Romance”—because how could you not sing about the love of your life on an album about relationships?

Camila spoke about the songs she wrote for Shawn during an interview with ITV’s Lorraine, per Entertainment Tonight. By all reports, she’s deliriously happy and in love. “I’m so happy,” she said. “I’ve known him for such a long time and I don’t know, he just feels like home to me.” When the interviewer asked if she has songs about him on her new album, she said, “Towards the end there were, yeah, yeah.” The album also includes songs about her relationship with Matthew Hussey, who she broke up with in June. “Every song is its own story. It was inspired by, I was in my first serious relationship at the beginning of this album. That’s what inspired Romance and it being about falling in love.”

Camila admitted that she does leave some stuff out of her songs out of respect for the people she dates. “All of the stories are just my life and what’s happened the last two years,” she said. “It’s hard because I know people will know things are about them. Sometimes I won’t put that line in because it will hurt the other person’s emotions.”

This is the first time Camila has written love songs that draw from her own life. The 22-year-old singer says she “literally did not have time” to fall in love before she was 20 because she was too busy working all the time. “Everything from my first album was drawn from my imagination,” she said.

Now she’s making time to go on adorable dates with Shawn along with her busy career. Too cute!