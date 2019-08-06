Camila Cabello Is Firmly On Team Taylor Swift Amidst The Scooter Braun Drama

In a new interview with Variety, Camila Cabello reacted to the Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun feud. The “Señorita” singer opened up about her childhood, her opinions on our current POTUS, and her forthcoming album, which she says is inspired by her love life. (Will we be hearing lyrics that point to Shawn Mendes? Fingers crossed). But one of her other major talking points was the drama between Swift and Braun. And Cabello is entirely in full support of Swift. She spoke is strong defense of the “Shake It Off” singer during her recent interview, speaking with first hand experiences on an unfortunate aspect of the music industry.

After a deal that took Swift completely off guard, Braun now owns all of her masters. This means he will profit the most off of the sale of her music. He basically has full control of everything she’s created since her childhood—the music, the lyrics, the music videos, etc. And when someone owns the masters, they also are the deciders—they choose what they want to do with it. Earlier this summer, Swift opened up in a highly emotional Tumblr post that she has never owned her own masters, despite numerous trying attempts to get them.

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead, I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in,” Swift said in her Tumblr post. “I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future.”

She went on to say that she was aware her six masters would eventually be sold. However, the fact that they went to Braun, whom she claimed bullied her in the Tumblr post, was “worst-case scenario.”

While Justin Bieber took Braun’s side of things (Braun has managed talent like Bieber and Ariana Grande four years), Cabello stood with Swift. The “Havana” singer served as one of Swift’s opening acts on her Reputation tour. She defended Swift, and even her outright public disdain for Braun, telling Variety she was standing up for Swift “because she is [her] friend.”

“Someone in her position — which is, like, on another level — I can’t imagine how many times she’s been let down by people, or gotten disappointed by friends who were just using her, or people who just wanted to be friends with Taylor Swift or whatever,” Cabello said. “I’m happy to be there for her as a person. Like, ‘Even when it’s not popular, I’ve got you. I’m, like, your real friend.’”

Cabello then addressed the whole situation with Braun, saying, “With the Scooter thing, I one-hundred-percent feel her frustration. An artist of her caliber just being f*cked over like that, and not being able to have her masters? That sucks. It’s heartbreaking for her. And I do believe a lot of the systems in place for the music industry are kind of … messed up. When you think about how artists have to slave to make these things, and then you don’t own them, that is kind of a ridiculous concept.”

It is super weird to know that artists don’t own their own music, per say. But contracts like these definitely get confusing and it just speaks to the complexity of the music industry.