Camila Cabello Just Broke Up With Her Man & The Internet Is Looking At Shawn Mendes

The internet actually might fall apart today. Camila Cabello’s breakup is sparking Shawn Mendes dating rumors–and people are legit unable. Let’s dial it back a tad shall we? For over a year, Cabello has been dating relationship guru, Matthew Hussey. In 2018, the songstress even gushed over her then-bae saying, “He’s so similar to me. In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

However, as most relationships do, things have come to an end. Hopefully, it wasn’t bad because Hussey does seem a little salty since he is blocking all comments on his social media that even mention Cabello.

Anyway, all of this seems like run of the mill relationship stuff until you consider the sizzling hot video that the “Havana” singer just released with Shawn Mendes. In the music video for their collab “Señorita,” the duo are all over each other giving us Mr. & Mrs. Smith vibes and the internet is getting their lives.

Since Cabello’s break up with Hussey seemingly came out of nowhere, fans are absolutely certain that she and Mendes are a little more than “just friends.” Seriously, though did you see the video? Did you watch the sizzling hot behind-the-scenes footage? It’s clear that the pair have some type of chemistry–but we’re just not sure if it’s romantic or not.

Cabello’s newfound singledom could really just be a coincidence, but we can definitely keep our eyes peeled to see if there is something a bit more sultry going on.