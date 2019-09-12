Camila Cabello’s ‘Liar’ Music Video Is Insane But We’re Still Living For It

This might be the strangest video, she’s ever done, but Camila Cabello’s “Liar” video tweet reactions prove that her fans are still loving it. Last week, the “Señorita” songstress dropped two singles from her forthcoming Romance album. Both “Shameless” and “Liar” are bops in their own right, but these visuals we just received for “Liar” are unlike anything we’ve seen from Camila before.

If you didn’t know–“Liar” is all about being in denial about your feelings for someone. Basically, we think it’s actually about Shawn Mendes— and how both he and Camila remained in the friend zone even though they desperately wanted more. However, the song also has another meaning–while you’re in denial about wanting someone–Camila also sings about being in denial about wanting to stay with the person you’re with—whew, we’ve all been there.

While fans are convinced this song is that saga that Camila just went through after breaking up with her ex, Matthew Hussey, and getting with Shawn–we weren’t expecting the melodrama in the “Liar” music video. In the video, Camila is engaged to some controlling wealthy dude who is obsessed with buying her gifts and telling her what to do. All the while, Camila is crushing on a busboy (played by Keiynan Lonsdale).

Trust us, there is a fire and elephants, and it’s all quite dramatic.

Clearly, the internet is living for this soap opera music video. One fan tweeted, “Camila’s music video for Liar is basically the story of what happened with Matthew and Shawn I-” Another said, “camila in the liar music video was just camila being camila#LiarMusicVideo.”

The tweets are actually giving us life.