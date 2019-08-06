Camila Cabello Just Admitted She’s Falling In Love & We’re Screaming

It’s hot, it’s heavy and it’s real! Camila Cabello revealed she’s in love with Shawn Mendes and we cannot stop cheesing. If you haven’t caught on yet–Camila and Shawn have been friends for some time. However, early this summer, following Camila’s breakup and their second collab on the song “Señorita” fans became obsessed with shipping the two singers.

It looks like dreams do come true. Since the visuals for “Señorita” dropped—Camilla and Shawn have been booed up all over Los Angeles. Fans have spotted the “Havana” singer at Shawn’s concerts, they spent the July 4 weekend together and they can’t seem to keep their lips or their hands off of each other. Though neither party had confirmed their burgeoning relationship–Camilla just got super candid about her feelings in an interview with Variety. She talked about how romance impacts her music. “Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up,” she explained about her upcoming album. “Everything was written in the present moment,” she revealed.

Though Camilla didn’t touch on her personal life with Shawn–she did gush over working with him. “I’ve known Shawn for such a long time, and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you,” she explained.

Since it looks like her long-awaited second album will give us more insight into Shawn and Camila’s relationship–when does it drop? While there is no firm release date just yet, Camilla talked about her evolution with this new music.

She explained,