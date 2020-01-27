Camila Cabello’s Grammys Look Is Straight Out of a Fairy Tale—With a Dark Twist

Scroll To See More Images

Look—I know there’s a lot of controversy about the relationship between heartthrobs Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello right now, but can we please just take a second and forget all of that in the name of fashion? Camila Cabello’s 2020 Grammys look deserves all of our attention at this moment, and I intend to give it the spotlight it deserves. In 2019, Cabello rocked the red carpet in a tight and sparkly pink gown, so I was already excited to see what the singer brought to the 2020 Grammys. And let me just say: Camilla Cabello did not disappoint.

The singer strutted the red carpet wearing a gorgeous all-black gown, and I can’t keep my eyes off of it (or her!!). Someone please call an ambulance, because I think I’m about to pass out from all this beauty. The strapless gown has left me breathless, but the witchy vibes and bejeweled details on the bodice are the cherry on top of this sartorial gift.

Camila Cabello tends to go subtle with accessories, and the 2020 Grammys were no different. Wearing simple diamond and silver jewelry and her hair long and straight, Cabello added the perfect amount of glam to her already iconic outfit. The singer looks like she’s straight out of a fairy tale with a dark twist—and I am loving it.

2019 was the first year Camila Cabello attended the Grammys as a solo artist (with two nominations, I might add). This year, the singer is nominated once again for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Señorita.” While it’s unclear if Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will continue their relationship after awards season (Shout out to anyone who thinks they’re just a publicity stunt. Will we ever know?!), one thing’s for sure: Camilla Cabello knows how to dress for the red carpet.