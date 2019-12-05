Camila Cabello Looks Like an Abstract Flower Garden In This Chic Mini Dress

Scroll To See More Images

When temperatures drop below 50 degrees, my closet isn’t necessarily filled with florals. Most of the time, I reserve my flowery ensembles for spring and summer, but I may have just been proven wrong by America’s current favorite pop artist. Camila Cabello’s L’Oreal Women of Worth Gala dress was a floral dream—and the perfect inspiration for wearing florals in winter. Leave it to Cabello to prove me (and my winter wardrobe) wrong with this one, y’all. Florals have never looked so winter-appropriate, and suddenly itching to get my hands on some flowery looks this season.

Decked out in a gorgeous Ralph and Russo couture mini dress, Camila Cabello stepped in front of the cameras and changed my mind about florals for winter. Seriously, the singer looked like an abstract flower garden in this dress, and I couldn’t be more in awe. The silk satin mini combined both the puffy sleeve trend with an enchanting skirt, and suddenly I’m confusing the L’Oreal Women of Worth Gala with The Secret Garden. If only someone had handed Camila Cabello a bouquet of flowers (or—dare I say—a flower crown), this look probably would have become the inspiration for the next great American novel. At the very least, it’s now my winter glam inspiration.

During the L’Oreal Women of Worth Gala, Camila Cabello and Amber Heard shared some laughs while posing for photos. Heard, who was also dressed in Ralph and Russo (These two have great taste!), went the more masculine route in her ensemble, which played nicely with Cabello’s ultra-feminine floral look. Seriously, seeing the two of them together is enough to make me want to write fan fiction about the celebrities having a torrid affair. I’ll be going down with this ship, thanks.

In all seriousness, though, Camila Cabello knows how to stun at any red carpet event. The L’Oreal Women of Worth Gala was just another example of the singer’s sartorial excellence and influence. Winter florals and Camilla Cabello, you both have my heart.