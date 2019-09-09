Camila Cabello Just Revealed That She’s ‘Always’ Loved Shawn Mendes & It’s Too Cute

These two are truly living in their own fairytale. Camila Cabello has always loved Shawn Mendes and this revelation isn’t shocking to anyone–considering their chemistry. The pair have been hot and heavy all summer and though they are keeping the deets of their relationship under wraps, anyone with eyes can how enamored they are with one another.

During their sultry MTV VMAs performance of “Señorita“– sparks were flying off the stage. Also, we’ve seen the pair and their very public PDA locking lips everywhere from Canada to Los Angeles. Camila even declared “I love you” to Shawn in a gushy Instagram post for his 21st birthday. Now she’s opened up just a tad more. She told Elle, “Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person.”

Ok, Camila! We guess this romance with Shawn is just too good to keep secret. She went on to tell E! News, “I love him with all my heart and always have. We’ve known each other for a really long time…We’ve always been there for each other. I think we drifted because we weren’t hanging out as much. It was fun to be able to reconnect and hang out again [while recording “Señorita”].”

When Shawn and Camila were first spotted out and about in June 2019–fans were convinced that their relationship was a publicity stunt to promote their single. However, the Fifth Harmony alum got candid about how her new relationship has affected her upcoming music. She said,