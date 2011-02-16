Cameron Diaz, Talk Show Queen

After being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this week, Cameron Diaz headed to NYC to promote her new movie My Sister’s Keeper. Cameron stopped by Good Morning America this morning and then made her way over to our favorite new show It’s On With Alexa Chung. Cameron’s been on a style roll lately and she kept it up today in a black Stella McCartney sheath and Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. My Sister’s Keeper hits theaters this weekend, and if you plan on seeing it take our advice, bring a box of tissues.