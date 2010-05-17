Cameron Diaz Shows Some Leg In An Oscar De La Renta Bright Red Mini

Actress Cameron Diaz at the premiere of ‘Shrek Forever After’ at L.A.’s Gibson Amphitheatre on May 16, 2010. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Maybe it’s that Cali blond hair, the surfing trips and super toned yoga body but Cameron Diaz maintains a look that’s more Kids’ Choice Awards than stuffy red carpet. Or maybe it’s because she still stars in cartoons.

Either way the voice of Princess Fiona looked stunning in bright red Oscar de la Renta, paired with nude Brian Atwood platform pumps at the premiere of Shrek Forever After yesterday.

The bodycon mini is not for the self conscious, but Diaz rocks it effortlessly, with signature no fuss hair and makeup.

We love the youthful look on the 37-year old. Should Cameron drop the minis and opt for more age-appropriate fare or is she picture perfect in the form-fitting number? Let us know in the comments.