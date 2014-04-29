Cameron Diaz Confirms: She Has Had Sex With Women

Here’s something that will absolutely shock and appall you (not): Cameron Diaz appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” Monday evening where she confessed to having sexual relations with a female in the past.

Host Andy Cohen , as part of the show’s regular “Plead the Fifth” segment, during which celebrities are asked prying questions to see if they will answer them, asked if Cameron has ever “swam in the lady pond,” and Diaz wasn’t shy about answering honestly.

“Interesting!” Diaz said, laughing. “What is the lady pond?”

“Have you ever been with a lady?” Cohen asked.

“Yes, I have been with a lady. Yeah,” Diaz said. The TV host then asked, “More than once?”

“You didn’t ask explicitly how I was with a lady,” Diaz told Cohen, “but I have been with a lady.”

Previously, in an interview for the May edition of Glamour U.K., the 41-year-old actress revealed she believes it’s “natural” for women to be attracted to members of the same sex. “I think women are beautiful, absolutely beautiful. And I think that all women have been sexually attracted to another woman at some point,” Diaz, who has been linked to distinctly un-female people like Jared Leto, Justin Timberlake, and Alex Rodriguez, tells the mag. “It’s natural to have a connectivity and an appreciation for the beauty of other women.”

Although she didn’t go into details about how far things went, we can’t help but wonder who Cameron slept with. Check out the video below to see the rest of the interview and let us know what you think of her candid comments!