Cameron Diaz Has Really Strong Opinions On, Um, Hair Down There

Whatever you do, don’t get between Cameron Diaz and her pubic hair—she has very strong feelings about it. So strong, that she devoted an entire chapter of her new book, The Body Book to discussing the relative merits of pubes.

In a chapter titled “In Praise of Pubes,” Diaz offers her full support for keeping it hairy down there. She believes that pubic hair serves as a “pretty draping that makes it a little mysterious to the one who might be courting your sexiness”—that pubes serve, in effect, as a window dressing for your ladyparts.

“Pubes keep the goods private, which can entice a lover to come and take a closer look at what you have to offer,” she writes. Pubes also, she says, act as an anti-aging device. “Let’s be honest: just like every other part of your body, your labia major is not immune to gravity. Do you really want a hairless vagina for the rest of your life?” Whoa, Cammie.

To that end, she’s against laser hair removal, because, she writes, hairless vaginas could all be a big fad. “Forever? I know you may think you’ll be wearing the same style of shoes forever and the same style of jeans forever, but you won’t. The idea that vaginas are preferable in a hairless state is a pretty recent phenomenon, and all fads change, people.”

Instead, she advocates that women keep it covered: “Consider leaving your vagina fully dressed, ladies. Twenty years from now, you will still want to be presenting it to someone special, and it would be nice to let him or her unwrap it like the gift that it is.”

And Diaz may not be the only one of her famous friends with a pro-pubes platform. Earlier this year, she appeared on Britain’s “Graham Norton Show,” and talked about a friend who “is obsesed with having ’70s bush.” A lot of people surmised it was her rapping partner and Goop maven Gwyneth Paltrow. Oh, those two.