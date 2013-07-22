Cameron Diaz Named New Artistic Director of Pour La Victoire

There’s something about Cameron Diaz‘s effortlessly chic style we wish we could emulate, and with the announcement of her new role as artistic director for Pour La Victoire, that might’ve just gotten significantly easier. Not only will the actress have a strong influence over the contemporary brand’s shoe and accessories collections, but her first foray into fashion will also see her getting involved with merchandising, marketing and advertising.

The self-proclaimed “jeans and high heels” gal told WWD in an exclusive interview that she rarely does endorsements, but the opportunity to influence the direction of a brand intrigued her.

“I love fashion. It’s a large part of my life. What I wear is looked at. It influences what other people wear because that’s just the world we live in.”

To prove she’s in it for the long haul, Diaz purchased an undisclosed stake in PLV Studio Inc. the parent company of PLV, which also owns contemporary shoe label Kelsi Dagger. When the horror that was Lindsay Lohan‘s short-lived stint as Ungaro’s artistic director is mentioned, Diaz responded: “I can’t speak about anyone else’s work ethic, I know how I work and I know when something is important to me.”

Priority wise, Diaz wants to create comfortable shoes and functional bags that are accessible for the working girl. “I work hard for my money. I want [the collection] to be sensible, whether you have a lot of money or you are scraping together pennies.” The price range for PLV is $200 to $500.

Not wasting any time, the A-lister has already teamed up with Terry Richardson on the brand’s most recent advertisements featuring model Jessica Hart. And while her first collection won’t be available till spring, PLV’s fall and holiday campaigns will include “Cameron’s Picks.”

