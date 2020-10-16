Cameron Diaz Had the Best Response to Fans Just Discovering She’s Nicole Richie’s Sister-in-Law

Plenty of fans can relate to Cameron Diaz’s response to Nicole Richie being her sister-in-law. The Bad Teacher actress, 48, is still pleasantly surprised by the fact that she and Richie are officially family members—even if some of her are followers are just discovering this little-known Hollywood connection for the first time!

Diaz and Richie, 39, are married to twin brothers and Good Charlotte frontmen, Joel and Benji Madden, 41. Yet plenty of fans only learned about this after seeing a tweet by Betches writer Ashley Fern, which reads, “Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz are sister in laws and I feel like we don’t talk about that enough.” We really, truly don’t.

Social media users weighed in on Fern’s tweet, which was later reposted to the Betches Instagram account. “I think about this frequently,” wrote one commenter, whereas another commented: “mind blown right now.” Wherever fans fall on the spectrum, it looks like Diaz was more than happy to share in on the fun. She took to the comments to drop in some sweet emojis: “ ?!? !!! ,” she wrote, before tagging Richie in her comment.

Diaz has plenty of reason to love Richie as a sister-in-law, and it’s not just because they seem to get along great. Turns out, Richie was actually the one to set Diaz up with her now-husband. In 2014, the House of Harlow designer appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live when host Andy Cohen asked her about Diaz and Benji Madden’s relationship. “Yes,” she said of whether she was the one to introduce the pair, “I’m going to take responsibility for everything!”

At the time, Richie also explained how “happy” she was for the new couple. “I approve of anything that’s going to make Benji happy,” she said. “I am a devoted sister-in-law. I’m happy for anyone who is happy, and I want everyone to be surrounded with love.”

By January 2015, Benji and Diaz were married, and the pair have since welcomed daughter Raddix. Diaz announced the birth of her baby girl in January 2020 on Instagram: “She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family,” she captioned her post.

Of course, that family includes Richie and Joel Madden, who have been together since 2006 and tied the knot in 2010. They share two children: daughter Harlow, 12, and son Sparrow, 11. Shortly following the birth of their niece, a source told Us Weekly that Richie and Joel were “thrilled” to welcome her to family.

“Nicole and Joel have been so great, and they’ve offered to help in any way they can, both now and moving forward,” the source told the outlet. “They’re going to be a huge part of Raddix’s life—the plan is to really integrate the two families so all the kids can grow up together and be one big, happy family.”

By the looks of it, this family is already well on its way to happiness. You love to see it!