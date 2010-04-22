Cameron Diaz is Anything But a Troll in a Lanvin LBD

Cameron Diaz at the Shrek Forever After Premiere in NYC. Photo: INF

Cameron Diaz was looking decidedly un-troll-like last night at the Shrek Forever After world premiere. Walking the red carpet for the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC, the surfer chick was all elegance in head-to-toe Lanvin black silk cocktail dress, nude leather pumps with lucite heels and crystal riviere de strass earrings and bracelet all from the Pre-Fall 2010 collection (translation: hasn’t even hit the stores yet).

Her blond hair in a simple pony, with a striking berry lip, the Vanilla Sky actress had that chic and understated Parisian vibe. What do you think? Is Cameron’s LBD all-class or more boring black? Let us know in the comments.