FYI, Cameron Diaz Is Now A Winemaker & I’m Def Buying A Bottle

Summer is *obviously* the perfect time to crack open a nice chilled bottle of white wine or rosé while you hang out with your BFFs and enjoy the warm breeze. The only difficult part is knowing which wine to choose when there are so many staring back at you on the shelves. Thankfully, Cameron Diaz (Yes, that Cameron Diaz.) has solved the issue with her new clean wine brand. Entrepeneur Katherine Power’s and Cameron Diaz’s new Avaline wine is the organic wine you’re going to be obsessed with all summer.

Available in both white and rosé, Avaline wines are made with ingredients you don’t have to question. When you’re sitting in the backyard sipping with your friends, you don’t want to be wondering what additives or chemicals might be in your wine glass—You just want to relax. With the Avaline clean and organic wine options, you can sit back and sip away without worry.

If you didn’t even realize that certain wines weren’t clean and organic, you’re not alone. Even Cameron Diaz was shocked: “I enjoyed wine for many-a-year and never questioned it…but I had no idea of the process… We soon learned it wasn’t what you added, it’s what you didn’t add.” So, she teamed up with Katherine Power to create a wine that only features ingredients you’d actually want in your wine glass.

Ready to give it a quick taste? We don’t blame you. In addition to the fact that the wine is organic, it’s also totally affordable. Each bottle (both the white and rosé) is $24—so you can keep your fridge stocked all summer long. The wines are both available on the Avaline website and below, but they’re likely to sell out quickly. Snag a bottle while they’re available—or you might just find yourself standing in front of the wine shelves at the grocery store once again.

1. Avaline White Wine

You can’t go wrong with a crisp white wine for when the temperatures rise. According to Cameron Diaz, this white makes a great spritzer!

2. Rosé Wine

For those who love a rosé, grab this Avaline wine before it’s sold out. It’s an aesthetic (and delicious) evening waiting to happen.

