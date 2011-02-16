Cameron Diaz, Assymetrical in J. Mendel

Cameron Diaz rocked one of the hottest silhouettes of the season in a stark white one shoulder J. Mendel dress at the My Sister’s Keeper premiere last night in New York. The dress is from the designer’s Resort 2010 collection and has intricate pleats both on the bust and the skirt. Paired with Pierre Hardy sandals, the dress complemented Diaz’s blonde tresses, bronzed skin, striking baby blues, and red lips. This is definitely one of the best red carpet ensembles the actress has worn to date–you really cannot go wrong in J. Mendel.

This movie looks like a giant cryfest. Who is seeing it this weekend?

Check out StyleCaster’s Trend Spotlight highlighting the best one shoulder looks from the runways.