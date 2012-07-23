The Must-Have: The Cambridge Satchel

The latest bag to make an impression on editors and fashionistas alike comes from the UK and gives a neon twist on a traditional satchel.

The Cambridge Satchel has taken the style world by storm: Bloggers, celebrities and It-girls all seem to have one, and for good reason: The bag is practical, impeccably on trend, perfectly-sized and available in eye-catching neon hues that are sure to make any outfit pop. You can pair these cross-body wonder with anything from printed dresses to jeans and a T-shirt.

Best of all: it’s actually affordable, which probably explains why they’re becoming so popular so fast. We can’t wait to add one to our wardrobe!

The Fluoro, $164, at The Cambridge Satchel Company