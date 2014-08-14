Editor’s Pick: Cambridge Satchel Company’s Adorable New Mini Bags

A few years ago, you couldn’t scroll through at a street style blog without seeing some chic young thing toting around a eye-popping square neon bag. These were, of course, made by England’s Cambridge Satchel Company, which has been a favorite of fashion editors and celebrities since its launch in 2008. Now, the brand is introducing a new collection of mini bags, which will launch exclusively on Gilt starting tonight at 9 p.m.

Even more exciting: The bags will be available in 10 new colors, including pastel pink, lavender, lipstick red, and dusty gray. The compact size makes it perfect for a night out (or any time your shoulders are begging for a break from hauling your life around in that too-big tote), and the stiff boxy leather will look killer come fall, with anything from jeans and an oversize coat, to skirts and boots.

The only problem? Picking a color could cause an internal conflict worthy of Macbeth, but think of it this way: At $210 a pop, buying two is still cheaper than any other It-bags you’ve been eyeing.

Cambridge Satchel Company “mini” capsule collection, $210 each; exclusively at GILT.com.