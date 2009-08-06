Cambridge Bound

Ivy League style is having sort of a moment, at least that’s what we hear. Now Harvard Yard is letting you get that look, minus the price of tuition. The line is a collaboration between Harvard University and clothing manufacturers, the Wearwolf Group.

The collection of short-sleeve plaid shirts, Liberty prints, seersucker shorts, sporty knits, patterned jackets, and fancy pants (fancy pants?) was inspired by the Ivy League style of the late ’50s, when students wore preppy staples like Brooks Brothers and J. Press.

We’re all for the preppy look, but just a tip for the boys– before rushing out to pick up some Harvard Yard, pick up a copy of Take Ivy and look at how the originals wore it and then still think twice before putting on “fancy pants,” unless they come in Crimson.

[WWD]