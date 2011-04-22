Calypso St. Barth’s for Target: The Luxe Life for Less

Calypso St. Barth has always been the go-to resort wear supplier for the Caribbean’s chicest and easily most expensive isle. Lucky for you, the luxury lifestyle brand is expanding their market with a new capsule collection for Target (or as they say in St. Barth, Targt) with items ranging in price from $1.99 to $79.99.

Now, generally speaking, St. Barthelemy conjures up images of all things tres cher: think Birkins on the beach, Dom Perignon on the reg, James Bond-worthy yachts teeming with James Bond-worthy girls that sort of thing. Calypso’s new collection for Target lets you look the part without breaking the bank.

From casual tye-dye and floral print frocks to crocheted and beaded bikinis and tunics, Calypso’s laidback island aesthetic offers the perfect complement to such jet-set extravagance. Check the slideshow to see some of our favorite looks from the collection, which will be available from May 1 to June 11 at all Target stores as well as Target.com.