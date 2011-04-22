Calypso St. Barth’s for Target: The Luxe Life for Less

Calypso St. Barth has always been the go-to resort wear supplier for the Caribbean’s chicest and easily most expensive isle. Lucky for you, the luxury lifestyle brand is expanding their market with a new capsule collection for Target (or as they say in St. Barth, Targt) with items ranging in price from $1.99 to $79.99.
Now, generally speaking, St. Barthelemy conjures up images of all things tres cher: think Birkins on the beach, Dom Perignon on the reg, James Bond-worthy yachts teeming with James Bond-worthy girls that sort of thing. Calypso’s new collection for Target lets you look the part without breaking the bank.
From casual tye-dye and floral print frocks to crocheted and beaded bikinis and tunics, Calypso’s laidback island aesthetic offers the perfect complement to such jet-set extravagance. Check the slideshow to see some of our favorite looks from the collection, which will be available from May 1 to June 11 at all Target stores as well as Target.com.
Printed Chemise in Pink ($24.99), Elephant Pendant Necklace in Gold ($19.99)
Sleeveless Dress with Beading in Khaki ($42.99), Floppy Hat in White ($14.99), Linen Espadrille Wedges in Turquoise Print ($29.99), Circle Chandelier Earrings in Silver ($14.99), Rope Bracelets ($14.99 each)
Tie-Dye Print T in Orange ($19.99), Crochet-Trim Bikini Bottom in Turquoise ($22.99), Turquoise Bead with Silver Pendant Necklace ($19.99), Multi Beaded Necklace in Turquoise ($39.99), Rope Bracelets ($14.99 each)
Tankini Top in Pink ($24.99), Fan-Print Dress in Turquoise ($36.99), Linen Espadrille Wedges in Tan ($29.99), Three-Layer Medallion Shell Necklace in Gold ($29.99), Rope Bracelets ($14.99 each)
Hand-crochet Triangle Bikini Top in White ($26.99), Hand-crochet Triangle Bikini Bottom in White ($26.99), Hand-crochet Vest in White ($26.99), Multi-strand Seed Bead Necklace in Coral ($39.99), Three-Layer Medallion Shell Necklace in Gold ($29.99), Rope Bracelets ($14.99 each)
Crochet-Bib Tunic in Blue, ($36.99), Beaded Bikini Bottom in Lime ($22.99), Tie-Dye Flip Flops in Turquoise ($12.99), Circle Chandelier Earrings in Silver ($14.99)