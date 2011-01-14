Calvin Klein’s Commercial Fulfils Our Elle Decor Dreams

Everyone knows the range of super sexy commercials Calvin Klein has put out Kate Moss all sexy in the sand for Obsession (my personal fave), Zoe Saldana talking love for lingerie but the mega minimalist brand is launching their first ever Calvin Klein collection commercial on Sunday during the Golden Globes.

Lara Stone and Tyson Ballou play the couple you dream of being, living in a sick floor to ceiling windowed, minimally decorated mansion in La Jolla, California in the spot by Fabien Baron. Of course they’re pimped out in head to toe Calvin Klein, lounging and swimming at the house I want to grow old in.

Watch it below, and try not to wish you lived there and looked like Lara. Oh, aspiration.