Calvin Klein’s B-Day: A Flashback To His Most Memorable Ads

Liz Doupnik
by
It seems like only yesterday we were dousing ourselves in CK1 and heading to a middle school dance in nothing but our Calvins. Today we take a moment to honor the man behind the powerhouse company that taught us unisex perfume was OK and that naked men in bulging briefs was a mainstay.

Yes, Calvin Klein is ringing in his 69th birthday this weekend, so we thought it was only appropriate to countdown some of our favorite CK ads throughout the years. (We especially love this controversial commerical that was banned back in the 90s.) Thought-provoking, scandalous and pretty awesome in our books — let’s toast the guy that put Kate Moss, Brooke Shields and Marky Mark (err, Mark Wahlberg) on the map.

Happy Birthday Calvin! We hope it’s a great one!

XOXO, StyleCaster

1 of 6

Mark Wahlberg and Kate Moss. Both them and Calvin Klein came under fire in the 90s for sexually explicit (and what some deemed pedophile-like) ads that were criticized and in some cases, outright banned.

The words "scandal" and "Calvin Klein" became synonymous in the 80s when Brooke Shields  (who was barely out of her pre-teen years) sexily purred she wouldn't wear anything but her Calvins.

One of Klein's "mild" campaigns.

Three's company? Yet another example of the scandal-rocked campaign strategy Klein likes to implement.

Supermodel Christy Turlington is just one of the many famous faces that have graced Klein's ad campaigns thoughout the years.

CK One Jeans. I mean, who didn't blow their allowance on a pair of these babies?!?

