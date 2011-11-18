Calvin Klein’s B-Day: A Flashback To His Most Memorable Ads

It seems like only yesterday we were dousing ourselves in CK1 and heading to a middle school dance in nothing but our Calvins. Today we take a moment to honor the man behind the powerhouse company that taught us unisex perfume was OK and that naked men in bulging briefs was a mainstay.

Yes, Calvin Klein is ringing in his 69th birthday this weekend, so we thought it was only appropriate to countdown some of our favorite CK ads throughout the years. (We especially love this controversial commerical that was banned back in the 90s.) Thought-provoking, scandalous and pretty awesome in our books — let’s toast the guy that put Kate Moss, Brooke Shields and Marky Mark (err, Mark Wahlberg) on the map.

Happy Birthday Calvin! We hope it’s a great one!

XOXO, StyleCaster