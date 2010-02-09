Calvin Klein Fashion Show to Live Stream!

Coutureinthecity.com

For those of you who live thousands of miles away from New York City, and/or werent able to get a hold of those coveted fashion week invites, youre in luck. This season, Calvin Klein has announced that they will be broadcasting their runway show live on the internet.

No longer is high fashion limited to those with the means. Through the power of technology and digital media, fashion has become much more democratized: from blogs to Facebook fan pages, those of us who arent fashion editors or celebrities can now participate in the once-exclusive world of fashion.

Both shows (the mens and womens) will be available to watch through Calvin Klein’s official website and Facebook. Mens Fall 2010 will air on Sunday, February 14 at 2 pm EST, while the Womens Fall 2010 collection will air on Thursday, February 18 at 2 pm EST. In addition, a live chat room will allow viewers to openly discuss and critique the collection while watching the show live. Be sure to pencil the date into your calendar now and have the web page bookmarked, so you can participate in the virtual fashion festivities.

