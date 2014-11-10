Calvin Klein’s ‘Plus-Size’ Drama Proves People Just Like to Complain on Twitter

Myla Dalbesio might not be as bony as some underwear models we’re used to seeing, but she hardly looks plus-size, either. At size 10, she falls somewhere in between, although folks on social media seem to think that she’s officially been branded a plus-size model and—shocker—they aren’t letting it go.

The thing is, though, nobody—Calvin Klein included—ever technically labeled Dalbesio plus-size, as the New York Times points out. In fact, all the brand did was place her in an ad next to more traditionally willowy models like Lara Stone, Jourdan Dunn, and Ji Hye Park in its new Perfectly Fit campaign, a fact that Dalbesio herself addressed in Elle magazine recently.

“It’s not like [CK] released this campaign and were like ‘Whoa, look, there’s this plus-size girl in our campaign.’ They released me in this campaign with everyone else; there’s no distinction. It’s not a separate section for plus-size girls,” she said, also acknowledging to Elle that she falls somewhere between the types of models we’re used to seeing. “I’m not the biggest girl on the market but I’m definitely bigger than all the girls [Calvin Klein] has ever worked with,” she said.

Still, people on Twitter have made what should be treated as a coup into a dramatic display of angry exclamations (“WTF @CalvinKlein –this is your “plus-size model”? Give me a freaking break!” one user wrote.)

Come to think of it, it’s two coups—not only is a beautiful woman that’s not a size two hawking underwear, but Calvin Klein is selling sizes that are purposefully more inclusive.

“The Perfectly Fit line was created to celebrate and cater to the needs of different women, and these images are intended to communicate that our new line is more inclusive and available in several silhouettes in an extensive range of sizes,” a brand spokesperson told the New York Times.

Yet, people are still complaining and reacting to drama that’s non-existent (that’s what we do when we’re given the freedom to say what we want behind a computer), but it seems we should be applauding both Dalbesio for her willingness to appear next to more “traditional” models, and Calvin Klein for having her do it without distinction.