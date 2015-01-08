StyleCaster
Evidence That Calvin Klein Seriously Photoshopped Justin Bieber

Leah Bourne
by
Final version of Justin Bieber’s Calvin Klein ads. Photo: Calvin Klein.

It’s no secret that women in fashion ads are usually heavily Photoshopped, but apparently men get the same treatment. TMZ got its hands on untouched photos of Justin Bieber from his just released Calvin Klein ads, and there are some obvious differences between the originals, and the final product.

For one, it seems that a happy trail was Photoshopped onto him to give the appearance that he’s just hairy enough hairy, and two, his abs seem a bit more defined than they are in real life.

As TMZ put it: “It’s ironic … CK is trying to make Biebs look more like a man, after being slammed for years for using hairless, nubile young models.”

Besides airbrushing his abs, Calvin Klein is also being accused of enhancing an even more intimate area of Bieber: People are convinced that his crotch was padded, too.

As one person put it on Twitter:

Check out the before photos of the Biebs over at TMZ and let us know what you think in the comments below!

 

