Kate Moss, Bella Hadid, Grace Coddington, and More Star in Calvin Klein’s Fall Campaign

Scroll To See More Images

You’ve got to hand it to Calvin Klein: no brand these days knows how to drum up nearly as much excitement about their ad campaigns as they do.

Today, they dropped their Fall 2016 #mycalvins ads, and while they may not be quite as provocative as, say, last season’s “Erotica” set or Justin Bieber‘s latest handsy underwear billboard, the cast alone is enough to bring the buzz this time around.

First up, there are the fashion icons: former Vogue creative director Grace Coddington and Kate Moss, who famously got her big break modeling alongside Mark Wahlberg for Calvin in 1993. Then, you’ve got the Insta set: Bella Hadid, Vine star Cameron Dallas, and Cindy Crawford‘s son, Presley Walker Gerber. Margot Robbie, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Ewers, Lola Kirke, Colombian soccer team captain James Rodríguez, teen baseball prodigy Mo’ne Davis, musicians Frank Ocean, Keith Ape, Young Thug, Henry Rollins, and a good dozen others, including street cast models and up-and-coming artists, round out the pack.

Shot by Tyrone Lebon, the ads feature the now-classic tagline “I ______ in #mycalvins”—Kate “looks back,” Bella “intimidates,” Grace “purrs”—and are accompanied by videos featuring intimate interviews with the stars (Robbie talks about being in love, Ocean talks about fantasy, and Moss swears, mostly).

Scroll down for a first look at the ads, and go to CalvinKlein.com to see photos and videos from the campaign, along with custom Spotify playlists and interviews with select campaign stars.