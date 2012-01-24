Calvin Klein, Madonna & More: Sound Bites From Last Night

Last night in New York City, a slew of A-listers gathered for the premiere of Madonna‘s feature film, W.E., which she co-wrote and directed. The legendary Madge looked ravishing in a Marchesa dress, and appeared alongside the movie’s star Andrea Riseborough on the red carpet (see above). Riseborough also wore Marchesa and was decked out in stunning Forevermark diamond jewelry.

The other attendees were awesome (not to mention outrageously random), and I got to chat with a few as they made their way into the screening. Here are some of the fun tidbits I picked up!

Ivanka Trump , looking gorgeous in a Kimberly Ovitz dress and jewelry and shoes from her own line, gushed about her father Donald Trump , who she still hopes will run for president. Seeing as W.E. is the story of such a passionate, female historical figure, I inquired as to other figures Ivanka admires most. The entrepreneur told me that she’s actually quite the history buff. “I love history, and I take inspiration from a ton of people, but ultimately, you have to blaze your own course,” she stated.

made an appearance with a gorgeous young lady on his arm. He was weary of answering too many questions, but when asked what he was most excited about for New York Fashion Week, he replied, “That it’ll be over in a week.” Sounds like a lot of years in the biz have got him down, and honestly, based on how stressful the occasion is — I can’t blame the dude. Madonna was naturally the last to enter. She said she’s been preparing like a mad woman for her upcoming Super Bowl performance, but was stoked. When asked what she thought aboutElton John‘s husband David Furnish‘s apology after he criticized her Golden Globes win, she looked confused — “I didn’t see it. I have no idea what that was about.” A true diva! Oh, and her daughter Lourdes has made her change her outfits multiple times over the years, saying, “Mom, that is inappropriate!”

All in all, it was an eventful evening. In the immortal words of Cindy Adams, “Only in New York, kids.”