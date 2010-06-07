Calvin Klein Locks Down Lara Stone With New Campaign Exclusive

Au revoir Louis Vuitton! Gap-toothed model Lara Stone may have posed for Louis Vuitton for Spring Summer 2010, but her trademark curves is apparently in high demand. After her recent nuptials to Brit comedian David Walliams, Stone has other happy news to celebrate: The Dutch beauty is now a one campaign kind of girl.

Calvin Klein announced today that it has signed Lara to an exclusive contract starting Fall 2010 and the label is getting its money’s worth; Stone will be using her famous features and assets for Calvin Klein Collection, ck Calvin Klein and Calvin Klein Jeans. Considering previous exclusive Calvin girls include Natalia Vodianova (the most recent from 2003 to 2007), Christy Turlington and Kate Moss, it’s safe to say the Brigitte Bardot lookalike’s career is on sure-footing. Take a sneak peek at the campaign images in the slideshow above and see how the model did for yourself.

All photos courtesy of Calvin Klein

