Calvin Klein Launches Official Tumblr With Help From Hanneli Mustaparta

The Tumblr will be filled with images from past and current ad campaigns, collaborations as well as behind-the-scenes looks at Calvin Klein shows — all curated by model turned photographer and blogger Hanneli Mustaparta.

Hanneli, who hails from Norway and is known for her amazing style and street style photography, will also put up a bunch of her own stuff on the Tumblr that you can find at #Hanneli.

And the best news is that the Tumblr went live today! So check it out and start following to get your Calvin Klein fix.

Now that the brand has tapped into this most recent social media outlet we think it’s safe to say that nothing will come between you and your Calvins.