Calvin Klein Goes Down Under

It has been a year of fantastic celebrations across the global scene for Calvin Klein, the iconic brand that celebrated 40 years in the business in 2008. Just before the year ends, the brand managed to get in on final fete down under.

Sydney was the last stop on the CK party train, after the brand celebrated with lavish parties in New York, Hong Kong, London and Dubai earlier in the year.

Abbie Cornish, the Australian actress and brand ambassador, attended the soirée on Cockatoo Island in Sydney Harbour (guests were ferried there privately) with beau Ryan Philippe. Other notable Australians attended the bash, which showcased installations in neon light-scapes and models in CK collection jeans, lingerie and eyewear.

The Calvin Klein aesthetic—in one word, minimalism—has remained strong through the ages. Think back to Brooke Shields not letting anything between her and her Calvins, and Kate Moss in black and white ad campaigns selling the waif look and underwear simultaneously.

Though Calvin himself is no longer designing (Francisco Costa has assumed the mantle while Italo Zucchelli heads up the men’s wear), the brand’s ethos has been translated well over time. Given the enthusiasm shown around the world for the brand this past year, we’re betting Calvin Klein will continue to reign in the new years to come.