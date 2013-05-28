Report: Calvin Klein and His 23-Year-Old Boy Toy Have Reconciled

One of the fashion industry’s most controversial couples is allegedly giving it another go. Page Six reports that 70-year-old mogul Calvin Klein is once again involved with his troubled 23-year-old former porn star beau Nick Gruber. The duo split back in January 2012, after Gruber was booked on drug possession and assault charges. Naturally, Klein did what any outrageously wealthy sugar daddy would do—and flew him via private jet to detox at an Arizona rehab.

Following his rehab stay, Gruber tried to maximize his 15 minutes of fame by working on a tell-all book, entitled Obsession: My Life With Calvin Klein. Bizarre details leaked to the press included that Klein forced him to take lie detector tests to find out if he was cheating, and that Gruber made the iconic designer try a Big Mac—which Klein requested as “medium rare” from the McDonald’s employee.

After some soul-searching, Gruber announced that he was pulling the plug on the tell-all. The duo spent Memorial Day Weekend in Tulum, Mexico, surfing, dining, and checking out the ancient Mayan ruins. A spokesperson for Klein told Page Six that they are just “friends” and that Klein has “put whatever problems they had behind him,” Gruber’s Facebook seems to allude to the fact that this was a romantic getaway. “Last day in Tulum Mexico… happy to spend my last day surrounded by love and amazing company,” he wrote yesterday.

Well, it seems like we’ll be seeing more of the couple this summer, and here’s hoping Klein makes him sign a nondisclosure agreement this time around. We wonder if Anna Wintour would still come to Gruber’s birthday party after he dragged Klein’s name through the mud in the gossip columns.

