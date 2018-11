In case you were feeling pretty good about yourself today, I’m sorry, here are the photos from Lara Stone‘s new Calvin Klein body campaign, called Naked Glamour (yah it is). I kid, of course! But, to add insult to injury, there’s also an accompanying video of Lara in very little, kind of dancing around in shadows.

The current French Vogue cover model has barely any makeup on and her hair in a loose bun and yet she looks utterly perfect, photographed by Patrick Demarchelier. So there’s that.