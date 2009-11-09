Calvin Klein Ad on SoHo Billboard Enrages Residents

Calvin Klein‘s ad campaigns are no strangers to criticism. Their newest ad, on Houston and Lafayette in Soho, is raising eyebrows. Eva Mendes, dressed in only sheer lingerie, is pictured pulling at the underwear of an otherwise-naked Jamie Dornan.

The New York Daily News got mixed reviews from people in the neighborhood; while some people think the billboard is pornographic, something that they don’t think their children should be exposed to; others think it’s just plain hot, and is definitely a good way to sell underwear.

This ad follows ones that Calvin Klein pulled in June, which pictured a young girl in the midst of a threesome on a couch with two men, with another man passed out on the floor.

What do you think–is Calvin taking it too far, or are you more interested now?