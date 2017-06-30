StyleCaster
Calvin Harris Apologized To Taylor Swift For His Crazy Twitter Rant Last Year

Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Calvin Harris explained why he went on a crazy Twitter rant after he and Taylor Swift broke up last year. [Elle UK]

Um, we have *so* many questions about Jay-Z’s new album, including did he cheat on Beyonce? [Vanity Fair]

Kendall and Kylie Jenner finally apologized for their controversial band t-shirts. [Seventeen Magazine]

Lady Gaga disguised herself as a substitute teacher, and her reason for it will make you feel all the feels. [Cosmo]

In case you like taking hits to your self-confidence, Tinder Gold now shows you who has and hasn’t swiped right on you. [Bustle]

We may be close to the end of the 2010s, but ’70s fashion is making a strong comeback. [Refinery29]

MORE: ASOS Has Stopped Airbrushing Its Swimsuit Models, and We’re Dying

Glitter may have made a huge name for itself this year in the makeup world, but unfortunately, it’s not so great for the environment. [Elle UK]

It turns out that Venus Williams’ driver was at fault for the fatal car crash that happened earlier this month. [Marie Claire]

There are majorly huge Fourth-of-July sales happening right now at places like Zara and ASOS. [Teen Vogue]

Drop everything: Shay Mitchell is selling a bunch of her stuff online, and you can buy it. [InStyle]

