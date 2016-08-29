Calvin Harris Does Not Thank Cowriter Taylor Swift After Winning VMA

Calvin Harris won Best Male Video for “This Is What You Came For” at the VMAs last night, and in his recorded acceptance speech, he thanked a lot of people: Rihanna, the voice of the song, his director Emil Nava, and all the people who supported it along the way. In fact, he even thanked everyone who has ever watched the video, but there was one glaring omission — his cowriter Taylor Swift.

It was just one more blow to Taylor, albeit a justified one, who is not having the greatest summer. If you remember, this was the song that credited her under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg — at least until her team accused Calvin of hiding the fact that she wrote the lyrics. “Initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym,” Calvin wrote on Twitter at the time.

Taylor wasn’t at the VMAs last night for the first time in forever, because she hasn’t released any new music since 1989 in 2014. So, unfortunately, we don’t have a reaction gif of her uncomfortable glare. But we’re sure somewhere out there she was making a TV very uncomfortable.