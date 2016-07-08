Calvin Harris’s New Song ‘Olé’ Drops The Mic on Hiddleswift: Listen to the Full Version

UPDATE: Calvin Harris’ “Olé”—the reggae-tinged song rumored to be about Taylor Swift cheating—was released in full Friday. Several sources have already said the song was written before Hiddleswift’s emergence into the world, but the lyrics do seem pretty damning. Take a listen and judge for yourself.

—

If there is such a thing as justice, it just might be in Calvin Harris‘s new song “Olé.” TMZ reports the John Newman-sung tune is not only about Taylor Swift cheating on Calvin with Tom Hiddleston, but that it is also written through Hiddleston’s point of view.

If true, the lyrics present Tom as a mistress watching Taylor’s relationship with Calvin in the press. “I see online that you begun to be a good girl and take trips with your boyfriend. Being attentive, continue to pretend…” It then goes on to say, “You’ve hidden my name in your phone so you can call me to tell me you’ve been going through hell. Left him alone and you booked in a hotel” and “low-key you won’t tell none of your friends about me.”

John Newman teased “Olé” on Twitter last night, saying it will be out Friday. However, the 26-year-old soul singer is focused on the song’s other merits, telling Digital Spy last month that the track they worked on together is somewhat of a reggae song. “There’s not many instruments in it, it’s not like ‘JOHN NEWMAN’ and really blaring and forcing songs down people’s throats,” he said. “It’s just chilled, and I know Calvin’s really, really proud of it as well. He says it’s one of his favorite songs he’s ever written.”

John and Calvin reportedly shot the video for it last week in Mexico, where Calvin posted a photo of the two on a boat. No word yet on when that will be out though.