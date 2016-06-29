Calvin Harris Is Reportedly Done with Dating Celebrities, Thanks to Taylor Swift

Are you a celebrity looking to date Calvin Harris? You might want to consider becoming less famous first, because the man is done with love in the spotlight. TMZ reports the DJ will no longer date celebrities after breaking up with Taylor Swift earlier this month.

Of course, this is all coming from unnamed sources and hasn’t exactly been confirmed by a press release or the always-accurate Instagram caption. But if TMZ is to be believed, Calvin thinks celebrities are “narcissistic,” which we can’t help but interpret as major shade for Taylor Swift. Also incriminating for Taylor? These great unnamed sources say Calvin thinks the pop star is “obsessed” with her life because she always put herself before him. Maybe it’s harsh, maybe it’s not even true, but either way, Taylor is on a European vacation with her new dude, Tom Hiddleston, as engagement rumors sweep the globe—and she’s making sure the paparazzi are nearby for the good shots.

As for Calvin, he reportedly laughed off rumors about him hooking up with Megan Rees. Instead, the DJ says he’s looking to find a normal, nonfamous girl, which is surely a reasonable request for someone who spends most nights in a Las Vegas club. As for what that girl might look like? Sofia Vergara, just not Sofia Vergara famous.