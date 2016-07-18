Calvin Harris Is Reportedly Dating Singer Tinashe

Taylor Swift isn’t the only one who can break up with her boyfriend and land a new catch faster than you can say “character assassination,” you guys. Calvin Harris has also kind of, maybe hooked a new romance, too. According to Page Six, the DJ is casually dating 23-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress Tinashe.

Apparently, these two—who collaborated on the song “Dollar Signs” in 2014—were spotted at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday night, aka Date Night, after hanging out a few other times. “They have been seeing each other on the DL,” said a source. “It’s only been weeks, so it’s still pretty casual right now. They’ve been on a few dates.”

As for whether #TinVin will take their rumored relationship to such heights as meeting the parents after two weeks or wearing clothing that proclaims their love for one another remains to be seen. It also remains to be seen if Taylor will comment on her ex’s new gal, given how tied up she is at the moment with more pressing matters.